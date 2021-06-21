EU slaps sanctions on Lukashenko family members, Belarus defense minister, businessmen

BRUSSELS, June 21. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions against the Belarusian defense minister, the head of the Investigative Committee, power structure representatives, family members of President Alexander Lukashenko and major businessmen as part of the fourth sanction package, overall targeting 78 people, it was reported in the EU Official Journal.

The documents include Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, head of the Investigative Committee Dmitry Gora as well as wife of Alexander Lukashenko’s elder son, Liliya Lukashenko and the president’s middle son, Dmitry Lukashenko.