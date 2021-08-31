Aeroflot opens ticket sales to Egyptian resorts Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Aeroflot has launched the sale of tickets for direct passenger flights from Moscow to the Egyptian resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the air carrier said in a press release.

Flights will be operated daily from October 1. According to the schedule, Aeroflot will operate one flight from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh each day.

Since August 27, Russia has tripled the number of regular flights to Egypt on the Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh routes - from 5 to 15 flights per week on each route following the decision of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, nine airlines, including Aeroflot, have received the opportunity to operate flights on these routes, in addition to Rossiya. Previously, Aeroflot did not operate regular flights to these destinations.