Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk from multiple rocket launchers

DONETSK, March 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 20 rockets from multiple rocket launchers at Donetsk, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"A shelling attack by Ukrainian troops has been reported in the city of Donetsk. Twenty rockets were fired from multiple rocket launchers," it wrote on its Telegram channel. The attack was staged from the city of Krasnogorovka located on the Kiev-controlled territory.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops staged nine shelling attacks on DPR’s settlements during the day. Fifty-three shells were fired. Ukrainian troops used 155mm and 152mm artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. Coming under shelling were Donetsk, Gorlovka, and Yasinovataya.