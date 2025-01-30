Kremlin: No contact planned between Putin, Trump following US aircraft crash

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. There is no scheduled communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the wake of the tragic aircraft accident in Washington, D.C., Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Asked at a news briefing whether President Putin planned to express his condolences to President Trump regarding the crash, Peskov responded: "There are no plans for summit discussions."

On the evening of January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane and a US army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair near Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport. The plane en route from Kansas was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members.

At least three servicemen were aboard the helicopter. Following the collision, the plane crashed into the Potomac River, where a search and rescue mission is underway. According to media reports, at least 30 bodies have been recovered from the river, with no survivors reported.

According to The Wichita Eagle newspaper, members of the US junior figure skating team were on board the crashed plane. A source told TASS that a Russian figure skating pair, world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were also on board.