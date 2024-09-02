Flooding in Nigeria claims at least 185 lives — authorities

HARARE, September 2. /TASS/. Torrential downpours resulting in floods have killed at least 185 people in Nigeria, and over 208,000 individuals have been internally displaced, the maliactu website reported.

Africa's largest country is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, the portal notes. Its Northern regions, which supply the country with grain, have been hit hardest. In the state of Jigawa, 37 people were killed. Nationwide, over 250,000 acres of crops have been destroyed, threatening the food security of much of Nigeria’s population.

The country’s infrastructure system has also suffered extensive damage.

The Nigerian government has appealed to the international community for emergency assistance.