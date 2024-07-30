Number of casualties from Israeli airstrike on Beirut rises to 68 — officials

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. At least 68 people were taken to hospitals in the Lebanese capital with injuries following a recent Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, 14 people are in serious condition.

It was earlier reported that the airstrike killed one woman and injured 17 others. Earlier reports also said two Hezbollah field commanders were killed in the strike, but their names were not disclosed.

On July 30, Israeli Air Force jets fired four missiles at southern Beirut, which hosts Hezbollah offices. A source told TASS that a four-story building was severely damaged in the neighborhood where the missiles landed. Damage was also done to neighboring buildings and cars parked nearby.