Israeli strikes on refugee camp kill four civilians — TV

DUBAI, April 24. /TASS/. Four civilians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the camp’s school area was hit.

In addition, the Israeli military fired artillery shells at the Al Zaytun neighborhood in Gaza City. Another strike targeted a facility in the city center.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and another four suffered injuries in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera said, citing civil defense workers.

