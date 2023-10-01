Five Ukrainian drones disabled over Russian Smolensk Region – governor

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have made several attempts to attack the Russian Smolensk Region; five UAVs were suppressed over the region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said.

"At this point, the Ukrainian armed forces have attempted several terrorist attacks on the Smolensk Region with the use of UAVs. Overall five fixed-wing drones were suppressed by the air defense and electronic warfare systems of the Defense Ministry over Smolensk and its suburbs," Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel.