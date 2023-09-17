One more drone shot down outside Moscow as it attempted to attack city — mayor

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A second drone was shot down outside Moscow overnight as it attempted to attack the city, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Another drone was shot down by air defenses in the Ramenky District of the Moscow Region overnight as it attempted to attack Moscow. Tentatively, this time as well, there were no damage or casualties as the debris fell to the ground," he said on Telegram.

About 2 hours earlier, Sobyanin said about air defenses in the Istra District repelling the attack of another drone on Moscow. No casualties or damage were reported from that incident either.

Incoming and outgoing flight are being delayed in Moscow airports.