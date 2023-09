ST. PETERSBURG, September 5. /TASS/. A makeshift explosive device went off near a military recruitment office in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, the press service of the Nevsky district administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"An improvised explosive device was activated near house No.5 on Krupskaya Street. No fire followed, no one was hurt. An investigation is underway," the press service said.

TASS has requested verification from local law enforcement agencies.