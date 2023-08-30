Pskov Airport to not serve civil flights today — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Pskov Airport will not serve civilian flights today after an early morning drone attack, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport reported.

"All air transport facilities, providing flights, are working in normal mode," the statement said. "Today <…> in order to take additional measures for flight safety, six flights of the Azimut airline and two flights of the Ikar airline were canceled."

The Russian aviation agency also added that all operational measures are now being taken to resume flights to and from Pskov Airport.

Early on Wednesday morning, drones attacked Pskov Airport. There were no casualties.