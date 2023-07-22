Second group of journalists working in Zaporozhye Region unhurt

GENICHESK, July 22. /TASS/. The journalists from several media outlets, who are working in the Zaporozhye Region along with the first group that came under shelling which killed journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, were not injured, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Saturday.

A total of nine journalists were filming. They split into two groups that were working separately from each other. Five people were in the group with Zhuravlev.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists suffered wounds on Saturday afternoon as a result of a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike on the Zaporozhye Region. RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds during evacuation, the others journalists’ condition is stable.