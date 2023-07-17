Top Crimean legislator blames Crimean Bridge emergency incident on Kiev regime

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. The Crimean Bridge was damaged in an attack by the Kiev regime in the early hours on Monday, the chairman of the republic’s State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, the Kiev terrorist regime committed yet another crime as it attacked the Crimean Bridge. Kiev must have known that the roadway is a purely civilian facility, but things like that have never stopped terrorists," he lamented, warning of imminent retaliation.

In the early hours on Monday, Crimea Governor Sergey Aksyonov reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had been halted due to an emergency incident near the 145th span, without elaborating. The Russian Transport Ministry said the roadway had been damaged from the Crimean side. According to it, none of the spans has been damaged though.

No official information about the cause of the emergency incident is available yet. A couple from Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region was killed in the incident, with their minor daughter being injured, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.