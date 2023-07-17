Eight trains to and from Crimea delayed due to Crimean Bridge emergency — operator

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Six trains to Crimea and two from Crimea are delayed, the Grand Service Express’ press service said on Monday.

According to the company, three trains from Moscow and trains from Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don and St. Petersburg were delayed. The Sevastopol-Moscow train was delayed as well. At the same time, the Simferopol-Moscow train has departed from the Kerch station and is also moving with the delay.

The first train from Crimea has already crossed the bridge, an adviser to the head of Crimea said.