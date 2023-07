TASS, July 17. The railway traffic over the Crimean Bridge has restarted and the first train from Simferopol to Moscow departed from the Kerch station, the Grand Service Express’ press service told TASS on Monday.

"The first train No. 178 Simferopol-Moscow departed from the Kerch station," the carrier’s spokesperson said.

Delayed trains will catch up with the schedule as it becomes possible, the Russian Railways’ press service informed.