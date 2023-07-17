Five trains to and from Crimea delayed due to Crimean Bridge emergency — operator

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Four trains to Crimea and one from Crimea are delayed, the Grand Service Express' press service said on Monday.

"Several trains are being delayed as of 09:00 a.m. To Crimea: Train No. 396 Volgograd - Simferopol, Train No. 174 Moscow - Evpatoriya, Train No. 99 Rostov - Simferopol, and Train No. 177 Moscow - Simferopol. Train No. 092 Sevastopol - Moscow en route from Crimea is also delayed, the company texted on its Telegram channel.

Two more trains to Crimea from Moscow and St. Petersburg are delayed, the railroad operator added.