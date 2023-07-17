Consequences of attack on Crimean bridge to be promptly eliminated — State Council speaker

SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov is confident that the consequences of the attack on the Crimean bridge will be quickly dealt with.

"Last night the terrorist regime in Kiev committed a new crime: it attacked the Crimean bridge. I am sure that the consequences of the terrorist attack will be promptly eliminated," Konstantinov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

On Monday morning, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said that traffic on the Crimean bridge had been suspended due to an emergency near the 145th pillar. He did not specify the cause of the incident. The Russian Transport Ministry said that the spans of the roadway were damaged, but the pillars remained intact. There is no official information yet on the causes of the accident. A man and a woman from the Belgorod Region were killed in the incident, their teenage daughter was injured, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.