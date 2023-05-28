Ukrainian troops use HIMARS multiple rockets launchers to shell LPR’s Almaznaya

LUGANSK, May 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired three HIMARS rockets at the city of Alaznaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), killing three civilians, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Sunday.

"At 3:18 p.m. on May 28, a shelling attack with the use of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers was reported in the settlement of Almaznaya. Three M31 and M30A1 GMLRS rockets were fires," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Local authorities told TASS earlier that one civilian was killed and nine more were wounded in the shelling attack. One house was destroyed, several more buildings, electricity transmission lines and a gas pipeline were damaged. The LPR’s health ministry said later that the death toll had risen to three.