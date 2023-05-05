Drone attack causes fire at oil refinery in Krasnodar Region — emergency services

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A fire broke out on the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Region due to a drone attack, the second one this week, emergency services told TASS.

"A drone attacked the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery, which resulted in a fire on an area of 60 square meters. At the moment, open burning has been eliminated," the source said.

According to him, emergency services and law enforcement agencies are currently working at the scene.

On May 4, a drone also attacked the Ilsky oil refinery, which resulted in an oil storage reservoir catching fire.