Death toll from clashes in Sudan up to 420, some 3,700 wounded — WHO

CAIRO, April 23. /TASS/. As many as 420 civilians have been killed and some 3,700 have been injured as a result of clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Al Arabiya television channel reported on Sunday, citing the data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Sudan Doctors Committee said earlier that the number of victims exceeded 260. According to it, more than 1,500 have been wounded and more than 20,000 have fled their homes.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the army’s commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is his deputy in the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese health ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting.