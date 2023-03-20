Russian Su-35 scrambles to intercept US B-25H bombers over Baltic Sea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. A Russian Su-35 plane scrambled to intercept two US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, the Russian National Defense Control Center told reporters Monday.

"On March 20, 2023, radars of the Western Military District Air Defense force on duty detected two airborne targets over the Baltic Sea, flying towards the state border of the Russian Federation. The targets were identified as two US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers," the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that a Su-35 jet fighter scrambled in order to identify the planes and to prevent a violation of the state border, adding that the crew reached a designated air patrol area.

"After foreign military planes move away from the state border of the Russian Federation, the Russian plane returned to its home base," the Ministry said.

The Ministry underscored that the foreign military planes did not violate Russia’s state border.

The sortie of the Russian jet fighter was performed in strict compliance with the international air law. Violation of the Russian state border was not allowed," the Ministry said.