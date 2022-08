MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee will probe into the incident with RT journalist, who was wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Committee’s press service said on Thursday.

According to the Investigative Committee, RT war correspondent Andrey Filatov received a wound near Avdeyevka.

"Investigators will identify those involved in this crime and will give a legal judgement of their actions," it said.