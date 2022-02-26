Ukrainian army shells two LPR settlements with multiple rocket launchers - militia

LUGANSK, February 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the cities of Starobelsk and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with multiple rocket launchers, LPR Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said in a statement on Saturday.

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to terrorize civilians. We keep receiving reports of crimes committed by Kiev-backed nationalists. Today, Starobelsk and Lisichansk were shelled with multiple rocket launchers," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Ukrainian nationalists had attacked residential areas in Starobelsk with Grad multiple rocket launchers. The attack started a fire, damaged residential buildings and caused civilian casualties.