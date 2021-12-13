Attacker responsible for blast in Serpukhov monastery in critical condition

MOSCOW, December 13. / TASS /. The young man responsible for the blast in an orthodox school near the Serpukhov monastery has survived but remains in a critical condition, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

"He has survived but lost his leg as a result of the blast. The young man was hospitalized in a critical condition," the source noted.

The doctors could not provide him assistance for a long time, as they were waiting for the sappers to check whether the attacker has other explosive devices. No other explosives have been found.

On Monday morning, an 18-year-old graduate detonated an explosive device in the orthodox school near the Vladychny Convent located in Serpukhov, the Moscow Region. All teachers and students were evacuated, an ambulance was called to the scene. A total of 12 teenagers were injured. According to the source, the attacker also was carrying a bladed weapon similar to a machete.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case under articles on attempted murder and illegal trafficking of explosives.