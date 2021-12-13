Blast in Serpukhov monastery caused by conflict between ex-student and orthodox school

MOSCOW, December 13. / TASS /. The reason behind the blast in the Serpukhov monastery in the Moscow Region was likely to be a conflict between an orthodox school and its former student, a law enforcement source told TASS on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, [the incident] was triggered by a conflict between a graduate of the orthodox school and other students and teachers. Perhaps, he decided to take revenge. The investigation to figure out whether there was a real conflict will be launched," the source noted.

As it was stated earlier, the person responsible for the blast has died of blood loss. "According to preliminary data, the young man responsible for the blast has died. As a result of the accident, he lost a lot of blood," the source said.

Previously, it was reported that a former student of the orthodox school located near the Serpukhov monastery detonated an improvised explosive device. During the incident, some eight people, including seven children, suffered injuries.