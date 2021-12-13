Blast rocks convent in Moscow suburb set off by Russian Orthodox school graduate

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. A graduate of a Russian Orthodox school in Serpukhov in the Moscow Region has set off an improvised explosive device near a convent, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Moscow Region told TASS on Monday.

"Today, at 08:24, an 18-year-old graduate entered the building of a Russian Orthodox school near the Vvedensky Vladychny convent in the town of Serpukhov and set off <...> an explosion. According to preliminary information, he and a 15-year-old teenager were hurt," the press service reported.

A law enforcement source told TASS that the perpetrator died of blood loss. "According to preliminary information, the young man who detonated the homemade explosive device has died. As a result of the episode, he lost an enormous amount of blood," the source revealed.

The authorities added that the teaching staff and students were evacuated, and an ambulance was called to the site. "Information about other victims and other circumstances is being clarified," the police added.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Moscow Region’s Investigative Committee reported that the young man had detonated a homemade bomb. Deliberations are currently in progress on initiating criminal charges. A source told TASS that as a result of the blast, the door of the Russian Orthodox school located at the convent was damaged.