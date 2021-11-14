Explosion at metallurgical plant’s coalhouse in Lipetsk damages roof - source

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. An explosion rocked a coalhouse at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NLMK), partially damaging its roof, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"A fire broke out at the coalhouse’s stockyard belt. When firefighters arrived at the site, they found no fire but detected traces of an explosion. The coalhouse’s roof has been partially damaged," the source said, adding that the explosion was followed by fire.

According to the source, the premises are filled with smoke and there might by people inside. One woman was hurt.

This is not the first such accident at NMLK in the recent time. On August 9, several explosions occurred in the plant’s oxygen distributing shop. The subsequent fire consumed an area of 40 square meters. The fire was put out within 60 minutes. No one was hurt.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant is one of Russia’s biggest metallurgical companies.