Kids jump out of school windows in Kazan to escape active shooter

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep condolences to relatives of children killed in a school shooting in Kazan.

"The president expresses deep condolences to the relatives of children who were killed by a shooter," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

He noted that "Putin wishes speedy recovery to those schoolchildren who were wounded."