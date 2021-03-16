Russian national detained in Crimea for collecting data for Ukrainian special services

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian national in Crimea who was collecting data for the Ukrainian special services, an explosive device was in his possession, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"During the operative investigations activity, the Federal Security Service stopped the intelligence and subversive activity in the interest of the Ukrainian special services of Russian national Yesipenko V. L.," the center stated. According to the FSB, the Russian national was documenting the area, key infrastructure objects and public places in Crimea taking photos and videos.

The FSB informed that an object with outward traits of an explosive device had been found in Yesipenko’s car. Yesipenko said that he had collected information in the interest of Ukraine’s special services, the FSB added. He kept the improvised explosive device in his car to ensure his security.

Criminal proceedings have been launched against the detained Russian national.