FSB nabs over 20 terror suspects recruiting militants in Syria

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service in a joint operation with the Interior Ministry and the National Guard detained suspected members of a regional branch of an international terrorist organization, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (outlawed in Russia).

"Twenty-two people were detained, who are its chieftains and members," the FSB Center of Public Relations told TASS.

According to the FSB, the suspects encouraged to commit terrorism crimes, recruited and sent recruits to the zones of combat actions, and bankrolled members of terror groups in Syria. During the detention, officers seized banned religious booklets, propaganda videos about the international terrorist organization, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, and fake passports used for illegal activity.

A search effort and an investigation is ongoing.