Fokker to offer support in investigation of airplane crash in Kazakhstan

THE HAGUE, December 27. /TASS/. Fokker, a member of the UK-based GKN Aerospace, is ready to provide requisite support in the investigation of the passenger jet crash in Kazakhstan, press service of GKN Aerospace told TASS on Friday.

"We are aware of an incident involving Bek Air flight Z92100 and we will fully cooperate with the airline and all relevant authorities to support their investigations into this incident," the press service said.

Bek Air’s Fokker-100 aircraft en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff outside the Almaty airport early on Friday. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure. There were 93 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash, including the plane’s pilot-in-command. Some 49 people have been hospitalized. A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.