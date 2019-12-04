Russian official reveals nationwide data on traffic deaths involving children for 2019

Three teenagers among those injured in bus accident near Voronezh

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. More than 500 car crashes, in which 525 infants were killed, occurred in Russia in 10 months of this year, Deputy Head of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Oleg Ponaryin said at a news conference in TASS.

"If we count infant mortality, then over the past 10 months of this year there were 520 car accidents, where 525 children were killed. Last year, 628 children lost their lives in road [accidents], yet this year we are observing a drop in the number of car accidents involving children," he noted.

He said that most of the 525 people killed, were passengers in vehicles involved in traffic collisions.