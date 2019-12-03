Three teenagers among those injured in bus accident near Voronezh

VORONEZH, December 3. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian cities of Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, as well as Ukrainian citizens were injured in a passenger bus crash in the Voronezh Region. Three teens are among the 17 passengers that have been rushed to the hospital, an admission desk representative of the Boguchar Central District Hospital told TASS.

At about 12:30 Moscow time, a bus bound for Rostov-on-Don from Zaporozhye fell into a ditch on the M-4 Don highway. On board the bus were 28 passengers and two drivers. Seventeen people were injured, with three of them in severe condition. According to preliminary information, the 59-year-old driver of an inter-city bus lost control, letting the vehicle tip over. Representatives for the regional directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee and prosecutors started an investigation into the incident.

"Seventeen people, including three teenagers, were taken to the Boguchar Central District Hospital. Two people were sent to the intensive care unit in severe condition: they have spinal injuries and hip fractures. Others among the injured reportedly have limb fractures and injuries, and head wounds. Among those who suffered injuries are residents from Taganrog and Rostov-on-Don, and Ukrainian residents," the representative for the admission office of the Boguchar Central District Hospital said.

Overnight to December 3, heavy snowfall began to blanket the Voronezh Region and it is still ongoing. The snowfall has caused a great number of car crashes in the city and on the regional highways. According to authorities, local services have been treating streets with deicing agents all day long. Flurries will continue throughout the day, forecasters say.