MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The black boxes that were found on the crash site of a Su-25UB combat capable trainer attack aircraft in the Stavropol Region may be decoded, according to preliminary examination, a regional emergency source told TASS on Thursday.

"The black boxes were found, just like the other parts of the plane. They were taken from the crash site for examination. According to preliminary study, it will be possible to decode them," the source said.