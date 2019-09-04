Both of Sukhoi-25UB’s pilots died in air crash on September 3

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Both pilots of the Sukhoi-25UB fighter-bomber that crashed in the Stavropol Region on Tuesday have been found dead, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Both died," the source said.

According to the source, fragments of the pilots’ bodies were found in the cockpit.

A combat and training fighter-bomber Sukhoi-25UB crashed in the Stavropol Region on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said. The plane carried no weapons and crashed in an unpopulated area, causing no destruction on the ground. A source in the law enforcement agencies of the Stavropol Region said the jet had taken off from an airbase near Budyonnovsk.

The military prosecutor’s office of the Southern Military district has launched a probe. There have been reports the site of the plane’s crash had been spotted on farm field.