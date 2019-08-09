Wildfires strike Russia’s Zabaykalsky National Park, two Siberian nature reserves

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/./TASS/. Firefighters are combatting intense blazes in the Zabaykalsky National Park as well as in the Barguzinsky and Dzherginsky Nature Reserves in Russia’s Buryatia Region, the local forestry department reported on its website on Friday.

It said that firefighting efforts were underway to extinguish four wildfires in the above-protected areas. "The total area of the blaze in the protected zones is about 789 hectares," the agency said, adding that "over 130 forest service specialists and paratroopers are engaged in battling the blaze."