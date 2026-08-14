Russia’s current account surplus up to $21 bln in Q2 2026 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s current account surplus rose to $21 bln in the second quarter of 2026 from $2 bln in the same period of 2025, according to documents published on the Central Bank’s website.

"Current account surplus increased to $21 bln in the second quarter of 2026 ($2 bln in the second quarter of 2025; $13 bln in the first quarter of 2026). The trend was driven primarily by the growth in the value of exports of goods," documents said.

Foreign trade surplus increased to $38 bln due to a more significant rise in the export of goods compared to imports.

"The growth in service exports is primarily driven by an increase in the value of transport services provided to non-residents and rising expenditures by foreigners during their visits to the Russian Federation," according to documents.