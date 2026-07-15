Azerbaijan-Russia trade falls nearly 1.5-fold in 1H 2026

BAKU, July 15. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia totaled $1.728 bln in the first half of 2026, nearly 1.5 times lower than in the same period last year, according to data published by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Trade turnover between the two countries stood at $2.52 bln in January-June 2025. Compared with the same period last year, the figure declined by 31.4%, or nearly 1.5 times.

According to the SCC, Azerbaijan's exports to Russia amounted to $608.557 million in the first half of 2026, up 3.1% year-on-year. Imports from Russia totaled $1.12 bln, down from $1.93 bln in the corresponding period of 2025, a decline of 1.7 times (nearly 42%).

According to the SCC, Russia ranked as Azerbaijan's fifth-largest trading partner in January-June, after Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and China. Russia accounted for 7.01% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during the period.

In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $4.92 bln, up 2.5% from 2024.