Demand for several dozen regional jets already seen — transport company

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) already sees the evolved need for several dozen new regional aircraft Il-114-300, STLC CEO Mikhail Parnev said.

"We see a high interest of regional carriers in the Il-114-300 even at the start of the project," he said. When choosing the first operator, the Arkhangelsk airline, both its experience and readiness to master a new type of aircraft, and proximity to the production and service base were taken into account, the chief executive said.

"At the same time, today the need for several dozen aircraft has already been formed, which gives us reason to talk about good prospects for the further development of the program," Parnev added.