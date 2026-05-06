Gasoline prices in US gain 50% since start of Iran war — AP

NEW YORK, May 6. /TASS/. The price of gasoline has climbed to an average of $4.48 per gallon (3.79 liters), marking an almost 50% increase since the outbreak of hostilities in Iran, according to calculations by the Associated Press (AP) based on data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On the first day of the Iranian campaign, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the US equaled $2.98, according to AAA. Over the past week, the price of fuel has risen by another 31 cents, reaching a record high since 2022. Drivers are currently paying the most for gasoline in California where the price of a gallon has surpassed $6.1.

The global energy crisis and the growth of oil prices caused by the US-Israeli military actions in Iran remain the key reason for rising fuel prices, the agency noted. In mid-April, gasoline prices in the United States fell for nearly two weeks. However, on April 13, Washington began a naval blockade of Iran, which could lead to a new round of fuel price hikes.

The all-time high for the average price of gasoline in the US was recorded in June 2022, when the cost of one gallon exceeded $5.