EU may face aviation fuel shortages by summer

ROME, April 10. /TASS/. Air transport in Europe could come to a halt by summer due to shortages of aviation fuel, with some countries holding reserves sufficient for only 10 days, Corriere della Sera reported, citing European sources and confidential data.

"Europe’s strategic reserves may prove insufficient to sustain flights at the peak of the summer season in a number of regions. Only two countries have jet fuel reserves for 90 days. In some countries, reserves will last for 8-10 days of autonomous operation," the newspaper wrote. As one Brussels-based source told the publication, the risk of jet fuel shortages in Europe has shifted "from theoretical to real" within a matter of days.

Europe imports 43% of its total aviation fuel demand from the Persian Gulf. Brussels hopes that the ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran will allow tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to resume. However, even if regular shipping is restored, it may take up to two months for cargoes to arrive and be unloaded.

Italy’s strategic reserves are expected to last for 30-60 days. However, only a small portion of these reserves is allocated for aviation fuel, industry representatives note.

The United States could serve as an alternative supplier for Europe, but it remains unclear at what cost and under what conditions such a scenario would be feasible, the newspaper concluded.