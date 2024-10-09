Russia’s budget expenditures on sports to grow by $123.7 mln compared to basic parameters

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Budget spending on sports development in 2025 will increase by 12 bln rubles ($123.7 mln) compared to the basic parameters of the draft budget approved last year, according to Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev.

In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government to approve the comprehensive state program "Development of Physical Culture and Sports."

"We discussed the main parameters of the document in our part. As a result of the government's work on the draft budget, it is planned to increase the budget allocations for the development of sport in 2025 by 12 bln rubles compared to the basic parameters included in the draft budget approved last year. This is a serious boost for our industry," Degtyarev was quoted by the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Sport.

The budget allocations for financial support for the implementation of the State Program "Development of Physical Culture and Sports" in 2025 will amount to 60.925 bln rubles ($628.07 mln).