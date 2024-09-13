Komi Region to build 15 data processing centers worth $384 million

SYKTYVKAR, September 13. /TASS/. The Komi Region plans to build 15 data processing centers (DPC), where investments are estimated at 35 billion rubles ($384 million). The centers will be located also in the northern territories, where Arctic business residents enjoy major incentives, the region's Governor Vladimir Uiba told reporters.

"Yesterday, we signed an agreement worth 35 billion rubles to build 15 data processing centers," he said. "This is what the investor, the Energoprogress Company, intends to build. We direct the project to our Arctic territories."

Presently, in the Komi Region, 34 companies from Vorkuta, Inta and Usinsk with declared investment of 1.76 billion rubles ($19.3 million) and 747 new jobs have the status of the Russian Federation Arctic Zone's business residents. 25 projects have been implemented in processing, transport, construction, tourism, medicine, services and social services, agriculture and food. Another 86 companies with declared investments of 5.9 billion rubles ($65 million) are potential residents, intending to create 1,500 jobs, the governor said in response to a question from TASS.

Earlier, the governor announced plans to commission a powerful DPC in Pechora in 2025. Investments were estimated at 15 billion rubles ($165 million). At the first stage, the center will need 15 employees, at full capacity - 300 people.