EU gas storage facilities filled by 90% for coming winter — European Commission

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. The European Union has already filled its gas storage facilities by 90% in preparation for the coming winter, Tim McPhie, Spokesperson for Climate Action and Energy at European Commission, said at a press conference in Brussels.

"The EU has already reached 90% capacity target for filling our gas storages," he said responding to a question from reporters.

The EC official stressed that Brussels currently sees no signs of threats to the European energy sector ahead of winter.

"We obviously are in touch on a constant basis with our member states to ensure that they are ready for the winter. We have no indications that there are significant new threats," he noted.