MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Restrictions on operations of two airport in the Murmansk Region, Murmansk and Khibiny (Apatity), were lifted, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

"Restrictions on operations of Murmansk and Khibiny Airports were lifted at 06:40 p.m. Moscow time [03:40 p.m. GMT]," the agency said.

No airplanes went to alternate airfields during the effective period of restrictions. Measures were introduced to ensure flight safety of civil aircraft, the regulator added.