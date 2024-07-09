Russia, India can enter into long-term oil supply agreement — Novak

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and India are considering an opportunity of entering into a long-term oil supply agreement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As regards long-term cooperation, Russia and India are interested in such relations. We already have the joint oil refinery project. We are also interested in long-term cooperation for supplies; such forms of the agreement are definitely considered," Novak said.

Russia and India are discussing conclusion of the long-term oil supply agreement, The Economic Times reported earlier, citing sources.