Russia to boost scientific research spending — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Expenditures for scientific developments should amount to at least 2% of GDP by 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We plan to join the top ten of global leaders by the volume of scientific research and development over six years. Internal costs for these goals should grow too at least two percent of GDP," the Russian leader said.

A number of new national projects will be launched to this end in the technological sovereignty sphere in such key areas as production and automation aids, new materials, chemistry, looking-forward space services and energy technologies, the President stressed.