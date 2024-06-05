Plan for Russia’s economic development through AI introduction to be shaped at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The plan for development of the Russian economy by 2023 through introduction of AI (artificial intelligence) technologies will be shaped at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Director General of the Russian Fund for the Development of Information Technologies (RFRIT) Alexander Pavlov told TASS on the sidelines of the Forum.

"The 'AI - Future Today' National Forum, as part of which the plan for development of the Russian economy by 2030 through introduction of AI in all economic areas will be shaped on the sidelines of SPIEF 2024, will be devoted to prospects of development of applied artificial intelligence," he said.

Applied AI should serve to ensure the security of systems and general civil services, critical information infrastructure, Pavlov noted. "If AI is developed towards safe future, applied to solutions for industrial enterprises, digital services in the area of information security, fintech, construction and housing and public utilities, healthcare, we will see a measurable economic effect," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.