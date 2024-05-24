Minsk and Moscow will continue to work on import substitution — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow will continue to work on import substitution projects, in particular in the field of military-technical cooperation and mechanical engineering, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said following negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk.

"We plan to continue specific work on the implementation of joint import-substituting projects in microelectronics, mechanical engineering, machine tool manufacturing, and military-technical cooperation," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader drew attention to the fact that "many conveyors at enterprises in Belarus and Russia operate on each other’s components."

Negotiations between the heads of Belarus and Russia are underway in Minsk, first in a narrow format and then in an expanded format. The parties discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the entire complex of Belarusian-Russian relations - the integration agenda and implementation of decisions taken by the Supreme State Council of the Union State, political dialogue, promotion of joint trade, economic and cooperation projects, strengthening security, interaction in the humanitarian sphere. By tradition, the focus is also on the international agenda, the situation in the region, and a joint response to emerging challenges and threats.