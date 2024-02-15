EU not to extend agreement on gas transit from Russia via Ukraine

BRUSSELS, February 15. /TASS/. The European Union is not interested in extending the agreement on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told an EU Parliament committee meeting.

"We have no interest to prolong the trilateral gas transit agreement with Russia, which will expire by the end of this year," she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

The agreement on transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2024.